Contemporary Research Moves Facilities

Dallas, TX--When Scott Hetzler founded Contemporary Research in Dallas in 1993 to manufacture professional audio visual equipment, he rented a single unit in an eight unit industrial building. Over the years CR added five more units in response to the continuing growth of the business.

By 2011 CR had outgrown their old facility and recently moved to a 16,000 sq. ft. facility in the North Dallas suburb of Addison to manufacture its line of modulators, tuners, controllers, combiners and other electronic products for the burgeoning high definition industry.

“The transition to high definition TV has been the key to our growth,” said Hetzler, whose products are found in arenas, broadcast studios, houses of worship, universities, corporate headquarters, government facilities, sports bars, shopping malls, emergency operating centers, cruise ships and mega yachts.

“We grew steadily for our first 16 years,” Hetzler said, “but the sharpest growth came when we launched our family of QMOD-HD modulators which enable anybody to set up their own in-house ‘cable company’ to distribute high definition video or digital signage from cable, satellite, computer or other sources to multiple flat panel screens.

“Our new quarters will enable us to improve customer service, enhance product performance and expand research and development.”

Greg Cannon, senior vice president of Transwestern’s Dallas Industrial Group, was the transaction agent/broker.