NEC LASER Phosphor PROJECTOR

NEC Display Solutions of America set a July 2015 release date for the next addition to its digital cinema laser projector lineup, the NC1201L Digital Cinema Projector.

As part of NEC’s Digital Cinema Projector Series, the NC1201L projector provides 14-ft. L (using a 1.8 gain screen) on screens up to 39.4 ft./12m in DCI color.

It continues NEC Display’s line of Digital Cinema-compliant projectors with built-in laser light sources. NEC’s NC1100L Digital Cinema Projector, announced in October 2013, was the first in the series.

“The NC1201L gives exhibitors an expanded feature set and lower total cost of ownership,” said Rich McPherson, Sr. Product Manager for Projectors at NEC Display Solutions. “The NC1201L features NEC’s unique patent-pending sealing technology, comprised of sealed optical and laser engines that circulate cool air to minimize dust and smoke from entering the laser and also reduce maintenance requirements.”

The NP-90MS02, NEC’s Integrated Media Server, offers a solution for exhibitors and other organizations, and high frame rate. It has all-in-one IMS with 2TB RAID5 storage, fast upload of movies via USB 3.0 or Gigabit Ethernet (possible during playback) and support for playing movies directly from Network Attached Storage.

Among the key features of the NC1201L Digital Cinema projector:

One touch operation, ergonomic keyboard layout and memory function

2048 x 1080 resolution and 1750:1 contrast ratio

A multitude of lens options

Suitability for floor and ceiling installation with no exhaust system required

NEC's unique heat exchanger, a patent-pending system designed to cool the engine while creating a sealed barrier for both the optical and laser engines

Built-in 2TB RAID5 Storage Server, 2 x 3 GSDI, 1 x HDMI Interfaces, 1 x USB 2.2, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x eSATA and built-in GPIO functions



The NC1201L comes with a two-year limited warranty for U.S. and Canada only, including parts and labor.

It will be demonstrated at CinemaCon 2015, the official convention of The National Association of Theatre Owners, today through April 23 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nev.