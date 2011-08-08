Matrox Extenders Chosen by A2A Reti Elettriche

Matrox Graphics announced that Italian multi-utility company A2A Reti Elettriche Spa has selected Matrox Extio Series KVM extenders to eliminate system heat, noise, and dirt issues by remotely driving 19 dual- and quad-monitor workstations in their control room facility.

The Extio Remote Graphics Units (RGUs) separate I/O devices from the host PC via fiber optic cable, and leverage bus extension technology, enabling A2A operators to run uncompromised Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) software across up to four displays.

A2A recently designed a control room intended to support 19 operator workstations, however, the IT staff noticed that the new systems caused a significant increase in both noise and temperature levels, in addition to attracting a considerable amount of dirt. As a result, A2A attended an automation tradeshow in search of an extension solution capable of addressing these system issues. They discovered the Matrox Extio Series, which not only met these requirements, but also provided enhanced multi-display performance from a distance.

Fanless Extio units are now installed on small shelves at each operator station and drive up to four DVI monitors, keyboard, mouse, and speakers using a single 20 meter (65 foot) fiber-optic cable connected to a Matrox interface card within the PC. The PC workstations are stored in a temperature-controlled server room, allowing A2A to provide a more suitable work environment for their system operators.

"Our staff immediately appreciated the new silent workroom, while from an IT standpoint, the Extio addressed the operator workstation maintenance issues, reducing the number of interventions required to obtain the highest service continuity," said Modesto Lauro, system manager, A2A Reti Elettriche Spa. "What's most impressive is that the bus extension provides system performance that is exactly like having the workstation right at your desk."