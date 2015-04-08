NEC Display Solutions Offers Five Digital Signage Series

- NEC Display Solutions of America has begun offering five new MultiSync E Series displays – LED-backlit, commercial-grade models for entry-level digital signage.
- The 32-inch E325, 42-inch E425, 50-inch E505, 58-inch E585 and 65-inch E655 displays each include a built-in USB media player that supports audio, video and images, and a built-in analog/digital tuner, broadening a user’s content options for brand building and communication with audiences. Three HDMI inputs expand the connectivity options for users, and the USB media player reduces the need for an external PC and cabling because a user can simply load content on a USB drive and play it directly through the display.
- “With the growing appeal of video, these dynamic digital signage displays give users more creative options for content,” said Keith Yanke, Senior Director of Product Marketing at NEC Display. “Small businesses and other organizations now have a prime opportunity to use digital signage to advance their business and branding goals. NEC’s commitment to helping businesses realize the benefits of digital signage is unparalleled.”
- Other Benefits:
- 3-year parts and labor warranty, including the backlight
- 24-hour On/Off scheduler function
- CEC control through the HDMI interface
- Elimination of hazardous materials and reduced power consumption due to LED backlight technology
- Slim bezels and built-in audio
- Multiple connectivity options, including HDMI x3, VGA and RCA Composite/Component
Topics