NEC and Light Illusion Partner for Color Calibration System

NEC Display Solutions of America announced a collaboration with United Kingdom-based Light Illusion, a color management specialist, to enable native calibration for NEC color-critical monitors through its LightSpace CMS display calibration system.
LightSpace enables accurate color calibration and management of displays used in the post-production and broadcast markets. The ability of users to self-calibrate their displays as needed and to directly upload creative “looks” raises the appeal of NEC displays in these industries.
- “LightSpace CMS is the industry standard for the TV, film and broadcast markets, making it the obvious choice for advanced color calibration and management,” said Art Marshall, Product Manager of Professional Desktop Displays at NEC Display. “For these users, calibration is managed differently. Our MultiSync PA Series customers in these industries will realize the same level of accuracy from LightSpace CMS as ones using our SpectraView Calibration system in the photography and pre-press markets.”
- NEC Display Solution’s MultiSync PA Series displays feature custom calibration 3D LUT import capabilities that can directly upload calibration LUTs created via LightSpace CMS. That means users can accurately profile and calibrate NEC displays to a high level and conduct “look management” for situations such as on-set monitoring. Users gain flexibility, including custom calibration, self-created color spaces and custom LUT manipulation.
- Combined with the imaging from the MultiSync PA Series, including backlight stability sensor and wide color gamuts, users of LightSpace CMS will have consistent, accurate windows into their work products.
- “We are delighted to work with NEC Display to meet the calibration needs of artists in the world of moving images,” said Steve Shaw, CEO of Light Illusion. “The flexibility of the LightSpace CMS and the features of the MultiSync PA Series give users the tools necessary to realize their artistic and business goals.”
- LightSpace CMS integrates with a wide range of popular calibration probes, which lets users choose their own color management workflows and levels of calibration investment. To facilitate switching between different calibrations, color spaces and looks, LightSpace CMS can directly upload LUTs to attached NEC displays through USB connections.