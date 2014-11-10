NEC and Light Illusion Partner for Color Calibration System

NEC Display Solutions of America announced a collaboration with United Kingdom-based Light Illusion, a color management specialist, to enable native calibration for NEC color-critical monitors through its LightSpace CMS display calibration system.

LightSpace enables accurate color calibration and management of displays used in the post-production and broadcast markets. The ability of users to self-calibrate their displays as needed and to directly upload creative “looks” raises the appeal of NEC displays in these industries.