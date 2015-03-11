NEC 90-INCH Display at DSE Las Vegas

NEC Display Solutions of America has shown the MultiSync E905 display, a 90-inch model for professionals.

Full bidirectional external control through both the RS-232C and the LAN interfaces, and compatibility with typical conferencing control systems allow for unabridged communication for new or legacy installations. This display contains an Open Pluggable Specification slot that allows modular expansion with an HDBaseT receiver, digital tuner card, full Windows-based PC, Android Digital Signage Player or HD/3G-SDI connections.

The display contains a 24/7 scheduler and commercial-grade thermostatic cooling capabilities that extend the life of the product.

Purchase of a E905 Display includes:

