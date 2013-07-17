Matrox MuraControl 2.0 for Windows Video Wall Management Software

The What: Matrox Graphics has announced the immediate availability of MuraControl 2.0 for Windows video wall management software for Mura based video walls.



The What Else: Key new features include transparency and color-keying effects, the addition of local inputs and control over them, plus source touring and scheduling functionality.

Transparency and color keying — Blending videos and images with the desktop, a background image, or another video is now possible by setting transparency levels for one or more windows. Source and destination color keying can also be used to enable special effects, such as applying a graphic skin to a logo, or playing a video through it.



Local application control — It is now possible to capture, display and control local VLC video and RealVNC sessions, along with Microsoft Image Viewer, PowerPoint, and Internet Explorer files. VLC videos can be set to “play” or “pause”, and PowerPoint presentations can be delivered by pressing “next” or “back”. Keyboard and mouse functionality can be sent to local applications in order to gain remote control over VNC sessions or to browse the Internet on the video wall.

Source touring — Automated cycling through multiple sources is now supported. This feature is useful in video wall environments such as security control rooms monitoring multiple camera feeds on multiple displays, or digital signage applications featuring back-to-back ads, scaled up to fit all or part of the display wall.

The Bottom Line: This update gives video wall integrators greater control over Mura MPX-based video wall content and layouts.

The Matrox MuraControl 2.0 for Windows software license is now available for purchase. The free 21-day trial version of MuraControl 2.0 for Windows is now available for download from the Matrox website.