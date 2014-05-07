National CineMedia Acquires Screenvision

National CineMedia, Inc. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Screenvision, for $375 million of cash and stock on a debt free, cash free basis. National CineMedia Inc. is the managing member and owner of 45.8% of National CineMedia, LLC (NCM LLC), the operator of the largest in-theatre digital media network in North America.

Following the merger, NCM, Inc. will evaluate whether to contribute the Screenvision assets to NCM LLC. Under no obligation to do so, NCM, Inc. expects to contribute the Screenvision assets and debt incurred in financing the acquisition to NCM LLC in exchange for approximately 9.9 million NCM LLC membership units. The combined operation will result in an estimated $30 million of annual operating cost synergies. The merger will create a video advertising network that will cover nearly all 210 Designated Market Areas across 50 states, and this network will deliver to approximately 3,900 theaters with over 34,000 screens, reaching over 1.1 billion annual patrons.