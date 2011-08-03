Nashville Club Upgrades with NEXO Speakers

Nashville, TN--3rd & Lindsley has long been known by Nashville locals and entertainment professionals as the place to be for a performance venue to a local gathering spot. It has hosted performances by international, national, and regional artists such as Train, William Topley, Wilco, Fastball, d. c. Talk, Pete Yorn, Sister Hazel, Jars of Clay, Rodney Crowell, North Mississippi Allstars, Howie Day, Radney Foster, KT Tunstall, The Fray, Indigo Girls, and Patty Griffin.

3rd & Lindsley recently upgraded their sound system with NEXO speakers and a Yamaha LS9-32 digital audio console.



Some of the local talent that performs on a regular basis or have their roots in the Nashville venue include The Wooten Brothers, The Players, and Lady Antebellum. The club recently installed a new sound system, holding its grand re-opening with a free concert during Summer NAMM featuring The Kentucky Headhunters.

The system was installed by J Sound Services of Nashville and is based around two NEXO PS15 R2 speakers per side with two RS18 subs configured in cardioid mode, a NEXO 4x4 NXAmp, and Yamaha LS9-32 digital audio console. A NEXO PS10 that 3rd & Lindsley already owned was redeployed for fill in the VIP section with PS15s already in use as floor monitor speakers.

“When I first came to Nashville, 3rd & Lindsley was the first venue where friends from the Diamond Rio band brought me,” said Jason Spence, owner of J Sound Services. “So, it's an amazing treat and honor for me to have my company provide the venue’s new sound system."

3rd & Lindsley owner Ron Brice and production manager Kathy Mac began talking about a new system with J Sound Services two years ago, and determined that this was the year to move forward. “Both Ron and Kathy are huge Yamaha and NEXO fans, and they wanted to continue their reputation for great sound with Yamaha and NEXO, while at the same time stepping it up a notch with a new system,” Spence said.

Although the club had its last performance using their previous space and system on the Saturday before the start of Summer NAMM, the construction on the new venue had been going on for a couple of months on the other side of an existing wall between the old and new space. Once the venue closed, the wall came down and work was performed around the clock for the next four days. The transition began by updating their Yamaha analog mixer with the Yamaha LS9-32 digital mixer, giving the sound crew time to get up to speed with the new board before installing the new PA system. The PA was hung on the Sunday after closing the existing space followed by tuning, in time to kick off Summer NAMM.

Spence used NEXO’s NS-1 design software to build a 3D model of the new venue’s listening areas. Together with Mac and Chris Sullivan from J Sound Services performing the system tuning, the team came up with coverage of the listening area of no more than one dB of variance.

Owner Brice sums it up: “We went from a bar that had music, to a music venue that happens to have a bar.”