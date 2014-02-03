Delta’s Latest Display Solutions at ISE 2014

The What: Delta will exhibit its display solutions at ISE 2014, Amsterdam, February 4-6, 2014. Featured solutions include a bright, dynamic LED display, the WX megapixel display, slim video wall cubes, a narrow bezel LCD video wall and video wall controllers.

Delta will showcase its 4mm indoor LED display, a high-resolution and high-contrast solution for interior areas with short viewing distances. The solution addresses a variety of applications such as retail, houses of worship, museums, casinos and corporate lobbies.



The What Else: Making its European debut is the WX series display. The WideXtreme megapixel displays are a complete solution that facilitates group and multi-source collaboration in today’s meeting environments. Using Delta’s Extreme Short Throw 1080p projectors and blending technology, the WX displays create a digital canvas with resolutions up to 7 megapixels that is suitable for collaboration and visualization applications. The solution also provides convenient one-button control over power, sources and calibration.



One More Thing: Delta will also demonstrate its control room solutions including the ultra slim video wall cubes, narrow bezel LCD video wall and video wall controllers. Designed for 24/7 use, the rear projection video wall cubes feature redundant LED light sources and power supplies, auto color calibration and alignment and wireless control capabilities. All the DLP and LCD video walls are powered and managed by Delta’s DVCS and MiNiCON control systems. The IP-based DVCS supports over 10,000 sources and displays. The MiNiCON is a fully embedded video wall controller that delivers real-time playback at 60 fps for 24/7 operation.ISE is Europe’s tradeshow for the professional audiovisual and electronic systems industry. Visitors can experience Delta’s display technologies at booth D111, Hall 9.

