Nanolumens Ranked High Among Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine

Inc. magazine's 2015 list of the nation's 5000 fastest-growing private companies is out, and NanoLumens, Inc. is ranked No. 267.

"We provide solutions to problems that haven't been thought of yet by others, and our ability to do this for customers around the world is driving our success," said Nanolumens CEO Rick Cope. "This achievement stems from the vision, commitment, and can-do spirit of the entire NanoLumens team, who believe that Made in America is not a statement about our past but a promise about our future as Americans competing in a global economy."



With a three-year growth rate of 1,692 percent, NanoLumens redefines the way architects, designers, integrators, retailers, casino operators, and event/convention center organizers engage with their customers through LED display solutions in any size, shape, or curvature.