NanoLumens, PartnerTech Expand Partnership

NanoLumens and PartnerTech Inc have expanded their "Made in America" partnership with the announcement that they are now manufacturing large format LED displays for customers in Canada.

According to NanoLumens president and CEO Rick Cope, PartnerTech is providing expert mechanical and electrical assembly, testing, and calibration expertise for more than a dozen large format NanoLumens LED displays, ranging from 20 to 27 feet wide. These displays will be used for advertising purposes in malls across Canada.

“Scalability and flexibility, along with nimble performance in handling multiple projects are the key drivers of this relationship,” Cope said. “PartnerTech has demonstrated its ability to scale production while maintaining expert cost controls and a high level of customer support, key factors that formed the foundation of our relationship three years ago.”

PartnerTech has provided manufacturing, engineering and assembly resources to NanoLumens for previous projects at both PartnerTech and NanoLumens sites. The companies have worked together on many LED display installations including NBA basketball arenas, international train stations, convention centers, and more.

NanoLumens is expected to grow as a first-in-class provider of indoor LED displays with the support of volume demands provided by PartnerTech.

“Continued accelerated growth for NanoLumens presents opportunities for larger scale and more complex orders,” Cope added. “With each new opportunity, the advantages of our relationship with PartnerTech are proven through rapid scale and cost control while maintaining a high level of customer care.”

Electronics manufacturing is making a huge comeback to the United States in part due to the partnerships like the one between PartnerTech and NanoLumens. The ability to scale production through additional resources, both skilled labor and physical space, support the exponential growth that NanoLumens has experienced in the last year. The flexibility and scalability afforded through this type of partnership is extremely advantageous in managing cost control and providing better service to customers.