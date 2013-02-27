Scala and Samsung Collaborate for Turn-Key Digital Signage Solution

- Scala’s Enterprise Content Manager fully integrates with the new Samsung Smart Signage Platform to deliver a turn-key next generation digital signage solution.
- Scala and Samsung formally launched this initiative with an interactive demo of their solution at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) in January. They will also be showcasing this collaboration at the Digital Signage Expo (DSE) on February 27 and 28 in Las Vegas.
- Some of the advantages include:
- Simple installation and configuration
- No external playback device required
- Lower total cost of ownership than traditional digital signage
- Direct connection to Scala Enterprise Content Manager over HTTP
- Full screen playback of images, videos, templates and other content
- Heartbeat and error reporting, superior network stability
- This complete integration of The Samsung Smart Signage Platform and Scala Enterprise Content Manager enables centralized control and management of one, or up to thousands of devices. The ease of set up and minimized expense of the hardware coupled with the new user experience, improved workflows and drag and drop capabilities of the software make it easier for companies to adopt digital signage as part of their omni-channel marketing strategies and corporate communication initiatives. With Scala Enterprise Content Manager, you can also monitor the health of Samsung’s internal player and the media being displayed 24/7.
- Scala enables users to leverage content from a myriad of data sources including weather, news, RSS, social media and other external feeds. For retailers, Scala iS combines predictive analytics with adaptive learning algorithms to deliver targeted messaging to Samsung's Smart Signage Platform. This system can digest data from many different, readily available sources (such as point-of-sale data, customer loyalty card information, marketing calendars, customer in-store dwell times, de-identified gender and age-group detection, location and time-based digital signage playlist schedules or external information like weather or gas prices). Scala iS finds patterns and establishes relationships in your data to help determine the most effective messaging. This ensures that digital signage messaging can be extremely targeted and produce a higher return on investment (ROI) for marketers than traditional digital signage platforms not leveraging this data.
- The Samsung Smart Signage Platform is built on an embedded high-performance media player featuring a dual-core CPU, a choice of 4GB or 8GB of storage and a full codec video processor. Total cost of ownership with this combination of technologies is approximately 25% lower and The Smart Signage Platform also uses 15% less power than a comparable traditional digital signage setup.
- For Scala, the addition expands new options to their customers and partners. The collaborative solution of Scala and Samsung is a useful tool for digital marketers in the retail and corporate communication arena that want to reach their target markets with engaging content, managed via Scala's Enterprise Content Management System, using Samsung's top grade Smart Signage Platform. It is an all-in-one digital communication solution that enables users to launch their dynamic visual strategy quickly and easily.
- At DSE, Scala will be featuring The Samsung Smart Signage Platform at booth #922. Content will consist of template based messages, movie clips, image playback, Twitter integration, live RSS (news) feeds and weather forecast feeds; all managed through Scala software.