LED-backlit LCD New Numbers

David Keene– Interesting, that this new report on LED-backlit TVs just came out, from DisplaySearch– good timing for our Webinar next week on the topic. Well, let me qualify: our Webinar next week focuses more on the commercial grade LCD technology and market. The DisplaySearch report focuses on “TVs”. Of course they are related, but be careful, both on the technology side. (And note, in the DisplaySearch report below, market share numbers reflect the consumer TV market, not the commercial AV market… my friend Sanju Khatri from iSupply will report on commercial-side numbers next Wednesday in our Webinar (our Webinar, Wednesday, March 9th. I will moderate, as Sanju Khatri of iSupply, gives the sales and marketing numbers, and Rachel Karnani, of NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc. To attend our Webinar next Wednesday on the topic of LED-backlit LCD panels, (free of charge), register here:

click Here to register for LED-LCD panel webinar



Here, below, is the press release from DisplaySearch on the LED-backlit LCD TV’s:



Large-Area TFT LCD Makers Targeting 53% LED Backlight Penetration for TV Panels in 2011 In 2010, LG Display Led in Shipments of LED-Backlit TV Panels, While Samsung Led in Revenues



Santa Clara, California, February 28, 2011—Global shipments of LCD TV panels with LED backlights reached a high of 16.6 million units in Q4’10, with strong growth in edge-lit configurations. According to the latest DisplaySearch Quarterly Large-Area TFT LCD Shipment–Advanced LED Report, panel makers are targeting rapid penetration increases for LED backlights in LCD TV panels, growing from 36% in Q1’11 to 62% in Q4’11 for an overall penetration of 53% for 2011. For the year 2010, penetration reached 21%, up from 2% in the previous year.

“Despite some buildup of LED-backlit TV panel inventories in the second half of 2010, the industry has recognized that LED backlighting is an irreversible trend, with benefits such as lower power consumption and slimness,” noted David Hsieh, DisplaySearch Vice President and research leader for large-area panels. “This has encouraged LCD TV panel makers to reduce LED backlighting costs continuously in order to increase shipments.”

The growing awareness of LEDs among consumers has encouraged panel makers to increase LED performance. DisplaySearch expects that LED penetration will pass 50% and become the mainstream for LCD TV backlights.

Hsieh added, “This does not mean that CCFL will no longer be in demand, as there are still many end users and emerging markets that are very price sensitive. It’s important for the industry to maintain support for CCFL panels.”

The highest penetration of LED backlights in LCD TV panels was in the 50” to 60” segment. In Q4’10, LED backlight penetration was 76% in 50-54” LCD TV panels, 67% in 55-59,” and 87% in 60”+. In the 46-47” segment, LED backlight penetration was 54% in Q4’10. In the 40-42” and 32” segments, LED backlight penetration was 37% and 17%, respectively.

Nearly all LCD TV panel makers are focusing on edge-type LED backlights in TV panels, with the exception being Sharp, which is producing direct type as well. As the following figure shows, LG Display led in LED-backlit LCD TV panel shipments in Q4’10, shipping more than 5 million units for a 31.1% share. Sharp closely followed with 21.5%, then Samsung with 20.8%, and AUO with 14.2%. In terms of LED-backlit LCD TV panel revenues, Sharp and Samsung were tied with 27.3%; LG Display followed with 25.1%, and AUO with 13.9%

The Quarterly Large-Area TFT LCD Shipment-Advanced LED Report covers the entire range of large-area panels shipped worldwide and by region, with LED-backlit panels featured. With 100% coverage of panel makers and authored by industry experts, the Quarterly Large-Area TFT LCD Shipment analyzes historical shipments and forecast projections to provide some of the most detailed information and insights available. The report is delivered in Excel pivot tables, flex spreadsheet and PowerPoint analysis. For more information, contact Charles Camaroto at 1.888.436.7673 or 1.516.625.2452, e-mail contact@displaysearch.com or:

http://www.displaysearch.com/