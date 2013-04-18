Shure Reveals Lineup for 2013 National Open Mic Night

In celebration of the Company's 88th Anniversary on April 25, Shure Incorporated will be holding its second annual National Open Mic Night, a week-long observance that unites singers, musicians, and spoken word artists.

These events support performances at venues across the United States from Sunday, April 21, to Saturday, April 27, 2013. Twenty-eight bars, restaurants, and coffee houses across the country will be serving as host venues, encouraging aspiring performers to gather and celebrate talent in their communities.

"Shure's inaugural National Open Mic Night in 2012 was a big success, and we're excited to once again create an inviting atmosphere that gives singers and spoken-word performers an opportunity to showcase their talents," said Terri Hartman, director of marketing communications for Shure Americas. "Our Open Mic Night events connect artists, venues, and great sound. We encourage aspiring performers across the country to come out and celebrate at one of our venues."

Shure will provide each participating venue with a "mic locker," which includes the SM58 and SM57 microphones to be used for these events, as well as materials that will provide marketing support leading up to, during, and following each venue's open mic night. Shure also will work closely with the venues to promote each event in their local community.

The following venues will be participating in Shure's 2013 National Open Mic Night:

· 50 Mason Social House-San Francisco, CA

· B. D. Rileys- Austin, TX

· Back Alley Diner---Nashville, TN

· Broadstreet Café-Durham, NC

· Cameron's Inn-Half Moon Bay, CA

· Coyote's Bar and Grill-Hillsboro, OR

· Full Cup-Staten Island, NY

· Ireland's 32-San Francisco, CA

· Java Cabana Coffeehouse-Memphis, TN

· Lazy Hummingbird-San Diego, CA

· Lizard Lounge-Boston, MA

· Louie G's-Fife, WA

· Luther's Table-Renton, WA

· Meadowlark-Denver, CO

· Nuyorican Poets Café-New York, NY

· P.A.'s Lounge-Boston, MA

· Quencher's Saloon-Chicago, IL

· Skylark Café-Seattle, WA

· The Beat Coffeehouse-Las Vegas, NV

· The Cellar Lounge-Las Vegas, NV

· The Mix Seattle-Seattle, WA

· The Path Café-New York, NY

· The Starry Plough Pub-Berkeley, CA

· The Toad Tavern-Littleton, CO

· The Winchester-Lakewood, OH

· Twedes Café-North Bend, WA

· Uncommon Ground-Chicago, IL

· Vegas On The Mic-Las Vegas, NV