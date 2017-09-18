NanoLumens Dismisses Claims Against Infiled USA, DetaiLED Solutions

NanoLumens, Infiled USA, and DetaiLED Solutions, providers of customized technology solutions utilizing LED displays, have reached a settlement to dismiss a patent infringement lawsuit. Although DetaiLED Solutions had displayed a flexible LED display model on its website, Infiled USA and DetaiLED Solutions demonstrated that they have not sold and agreed that they will not make, use, sell, offer for sale, or import any flexible LED display modules that infringe NanoLumens’ patents in the United States. The parties anticipate future discussions to explore mutually beneficial business opportunities.