NanoLumens Debuts Outdoor Gallery Series

NanoLumens Outdoor Gallery Solutions installed in the American Airlines Arena in Miami, FL

NanoLumens recently introduced its NanoLumens Outdoor Gallery Series—a curved, outdoor LED solution that can be built in any size, shape, or curvature in pixel pitches ranging from 4 to 9 millimeters.

“More than 80 percent of the outdoor LED displays that are installed every year in the United States are 10-millimeter pixel pitch or greater, yet NanoLumens primarily sells solutions that feature much smaller and finer pixel pitches,” said Robert Cross, NanoLumens director of research and development. “The new Outdoor Gallery Series reinforces our ability to exceed industry expectations in every display category by offering outdoor solutions featuring pixel pitches ranging from 4 to 9 millimeters for close proximity viewing. We are proud to bring this first-of-its kind solution to market.”

First seen in the American Airlines Arena in Miami, FL, the Outdoor Gallery Series is engineered to perform optimally outdoors. The six Outdoor Gallery Series solutions that were installed in South Florida were built for a “salt fog” environment, where each display can withstand the corrosive ocean air, operate in temperatures up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit, and in wind speeds exceeding 186 miles per hour. Although not every Outdoor Gallery Series solution will require such extreme features, NanoLumens’ team of engineers can alter the configuration of each Outdoor Gallery Series solution to meet a specific environment. Within the AmericanAirlines Arena’s Xfinity East Plaza project, NanoLumens Outdoor Gallery Series was recognized by sister publication Installation International as a 2016 InstallAwards Star Product finalist in the entertainment category.

“The high brightness of the Outdoor Gallery Series solution offers viewers a clear, vivid picture at any time of day. “If you’ve ever looked at a smartphone screen on a sunny day, you’ve most likely had to move to the shade to see any content,” Cross added. “The NanoLumens LED solution has best in class brightness, making it suitable for the most demanding environmental conditions.”

According to Cross, the vast majority of outdoor display products are intended for long distance viewing, like something that might be seen on a billboard or way up high on a building. “By reducing our pixel pitch to 4 to 9 millimeters, we’re able to bring the display closer to the viewer, so they can interact with it with more intimacy. For example, the Outdoor Gallery Series is perfect for outdoor gathering areas, sports arena mezzanines, or transportation depots where the display is exposed to a wide gamut of conditions, and people are very close to the signage.”

All NanoLumens displays accept input from nearly any device or content management system. There is no need for special software, hardware, or special personnel to display content. Additionally, every NanoLumens high-resolution, large-scale visualization solution comes backed by a six-year, Nixel to Pixel Warranty that the System Contractor News Stellar Service Awards recognized as one of the top three warranty programs in the AV industry.