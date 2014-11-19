Nano Series dSp and i-dSp Sound Processors

At AnDevCon 2015, High Resolution Technologies (HRT) is introducing its nano series dSp and i-dSp digital sound processors, two accessories that provide improved headphone sound quality for smartphones, tablets, and portable devices.

The i-dSp for the Lightning connector-equipped Apple products including the iPhone 5 and 6

The High Resolution Technologies nano series dSp and i-dSp are on exhibit at AnDevCon at the Hyatt Regency, Burlingame, CA in the Grand Peninsula Ballroom during the show.

The HRT dSp works with Android and other devices, and the i-dSp works with Lightning connector-equipped Apple products including iPhone 5 and 6, iPod touch and current iPad models. Both ultra-compact models incorporate proprietary digital Sound processing and a high-performance headphone amplifier.

The nano series is designed for those who use their phones, tablets, laptops and other portable devices as their primary listening and viewing platforms and who seek improved resolution, spatiality, dynamics and heightened realism for music, video and gaming.

The HRT dSp and i-dSp are compatible with all audio formats supported by portable devices running Android, Windows, Apple iOS and OSX, thanks to their UAC (USB Audio Class) interface. The dSp and i-dSp require low power consumption and offer extended playing times and plug-and-play connectivity. Both models support all audio formats including MP3, AAC, FLAC, PCM, Apple and Windows lossless and all streaming audio and video formats. Both models are firmware-upgradeable to accommodate future updates.

Ideal for use with a wide range of headphones, the nano series dSp and i-dSp draw from HRT’s pioneering R & D in the USB audio accessories category and decades of involvement in high-end audio. Both models incorporate high-performance microelectronics and proprietary digital Sound processing software to deliver the best listening experience possible from any headphones. With its included adapter cable the dSp can also be used as an outboard digital Sound processor with desktop and notebook computers.