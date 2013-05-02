Siemon Kicks Off New Educational Webinar Series

Siemon, a global network infrastructure specialist, is kicking off a new webinar series aimed to cover a broad range of educational topics, from copper and fiber structured cabling and optimized data center design, to converged networks, intelligent infrastructure management and everything in between.

The first of these webinars, The Advantages of Using Siemon Shielded Cabling to Power Remote Network Devices, will take place on May 22, 2013.

With more than 100 million PoE-enabled ports purchased annually, a new 4-pair IEEE 802.3 PoE application on the horizon, and advanced standards-based technology ready to deliver up to 100 watts of power-enough to power a television-delivering dc power over twisted-pair cabling has revolutionized the look and feel of the IT world.

Based on an upcoming Siemon white paper, the first educational webinar will take a look at the effects of the rising number and variety of devices supported by PoE and the need for proper selection of network cabling to eliminate the risk of damaging connectors and generating heat within cable bundles that can contribute to failures and downtime. It will include discussion of the advantages that qualified shielded category 6A and category 7A cabling systems provide when deploying remote power technology, as well as an overview of relevant standards requirements, demonstration of power arcing effects and an update on the emerging IEEE PoE application.

"Our new free webinar series is designed to provide up-to-date information in a flexible and convenient format," said David Wall, Global Integrated Marketing Manager at Siemon. "As part of Siemon's commitment to keeping industry professionals and their customers informed, these interactive educational webinars will highlight a variety of the latest technologies, applications and standards for anyone looking to enhance and expand their knowledge."

Starting with the May 22 webinar, each webinar will highlight a new topic and be led by a knowledgeable industry expert. A live Q&A portion at the end of each webinar will allow participants to interact with the presenter and get the answers they need. All Siemon webinars will be archived for participants to select and review previously recorded sessions at any time.