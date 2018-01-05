MuxLab's Broadcast Line Offers New ST-2110-Ready Solution for AV over IP Systems

The What: The newly released SMPTE ST-2110 standard serves to alleviate concerns about compressed video traffic and delivery over managed IP networks. MuxLab’s new 4K extender for broadcasters resolves this concern by using an uncompressed transmission over IP networks in the studio or for live production, and is also an ST-2110-ready solution, the new industry standard.

The What Else: MuxLab’s SDI-over-IP 4K Uncompressed Extender (model 500767) connects cameras and other video sources to multiple displays. All equipment links to a 10Gig Ethernet switch through individual transmitters and receivers to support point-to-multipoint and multipoint-to-multipoint configurations. Making use of 10Gig Ethernet switches with fiber stack ports allows for even greater distance extensions between sources and sink devices. Using the IP-based configuration, hundreds of sources and displays are supported on the same IP infrastructure. A virtual matrix of broadcast cameras, mixers, displays and other equipment may be interconnected and rearranged at the click of a mouse, all managed from a central location. A free firmware update will enable full ST-2110 support in the first half of 2018.

The Why: “MuxLab aims to help integrators and broadcasters achieve a constant signal delivery by implementing ST-2110 ready equipment adhering to the new SMPTE standard. This Extender provides unprecedented flexibility and delivers uncompressed video with no latency, which is fundamental in this industry,” added MuxLab’s Director of Product Development, Joe Teixeira. Alternatively, this same Extender supports point-to-point configurations by connecting a transmitter directly to a receiver. HD/3G/6G-SDI sources and sink equipment can be extended up to 400 meters using multimode fiber cable, or up to 30 meters using standard CAT5/6 cable. An RS232 port is provided for remote control of end devices. Both scenarios support uncompressed video resolutions up to 4K@30Hz (4:4:4), providing unaltered high quality video transmission, with zero latency.

