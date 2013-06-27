Atlona Added as Women in CE Career Enhancement Forum Closing Keynote Sponsor

- Women in Consumer Electronics (CE) has introduced that Atlona will be sponsoring the closing keynote remarks for the second annual Women in CE Career Enhancement Forum titled "Empower Your Entrepreneurial Spirit" June 25 at the start of CE Week in New York.
- Atlona is a digital connectivity solutions provider. The event will feature a lineup of distinguished speakers, sessions, and panel discussions.
- "We are extremely pleased to have a premier company from the audio video sector sponsor one of our key sessions," said founder, Women in CE, Carol Campbell. "As one of the preeminent providers of connectivity solutions to AV and IT markets, Atlona understands the importance of fostering entrepreneurship, providing mentorship opportunities, and promoting professional growth. We are very pleased to have them participate in our event and thank them for their invaluable support."
- The closing keynote for the Women in CE Career Enhancement Forum will be delivered by Mika Brzezinski, co-host of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and bestselling author of "Knowing Your Value." Brzezinski's book discusses perceptions of value and how successful women today have achieved their deserved recognition and financial worth in the workplace. The event will begin with an opening networking breakfast and wrap up with a book signing by Brzezinski, followed by a closing networking reception for all attendees.
- Also on the agenda will be an opening keynote address by Kay Koplovitz, founder of USA Networks and former chair of President Clinton's bipartisan National Women's Business Council. Ideapreneur and author Sam Horn will present a featured workshop titled "OWN IT! How to Give and Get the Respect you Deserve." The event will also feature the Dolphin Tank, a supportive business pitch platform for exchanging feedback and ideas as part of the program's featured workshops.
- Additional sessions for this year's forum include "Enstitute," a non-profit, apprenticeship-based educational experience that turns start-ups and small businesses into classrooms, and "The Merits of Mentoring," a panel that will discuss the importance of peer support for professional development and career growth.
- Held at the Rubin Museum of Art at 150 W. 17th St. in New York, the Forum is open to all professional women working in all segments of the CE industry including manufacturers, major retailers, specialty retailers, suppliers, integrators, distributors, manufacturers' representatives, buying groups, and consultants.
- Sponsors of the Forum include American Express Open, Atlona, Azione Unlimited, Bedrock Learning, CEA, CEDIA, Consumer Technology Publishing Group, Core Brands, Crestron, Crimson, Dealerscope, DEOS, Home Entertainment Source, Home Technology Specialists of America, InfoComm International, Klipsch, Lutron, Mack Worldwide Warranty, Monster, Polk Audio, SiriusXM, Specialty Electronics Nationwide, Speck, Springboard Enterprises, Technology Integrator, and Velodyne.