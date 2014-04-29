Music Group Promotes Graham Rowlands to VP of Global Sales, Professional Division

Music Group promoted Graham Rowlands to vice president of global sales, professional division, following his impressive success as head for the Asia Pacific region. In his new capacity, Graham will head global sales for the company's professional brands, which include Midas, Klark Teknik, and Turbosound.

"Music Group is entering an exciting new phase and my goal is to make our professional brands number one around the world," stated Rowlands. "I am thrilled to take on this role and fortunate to have the support of a very talented sales team. Together we will make this vision a reality."

"Graham brings strong Pro Audio knowledge to Music Group, having championed several truly impressive campaigns over his 16-year career in the industry," stated Music Group founder and CEO Uli Behringer. "Graham's approach to Pro Audio Sales is consistent; listen to the customer, provide the ideal product solution, and back it up with genuine support—long after completing the sale. This is exactly in line with our company philosophy and we are excited to have Graham lead the professional division."