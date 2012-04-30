MultiTouch Introduces Interactive Displays for Museums

MultiTouch, Ltd. has introduced new interactive multitouch display features for museum exhibitions at the MuseumExpo™, the annual meeting and exhibition for the American Association of Museums (AAM). MultiTouch’s new features for its MultiTaction® Cells include new augmented reality applications; a large-scale MultiTaction Wall that supports unlimited number of concurrent users, and a Cornerstone Software Development Kit (SDK) that addresses the specific needs of museums and permanent exhibitions.

MultiTouch will also showcase applications from some of its leading global museum installations at MuseumExpo, including:

‘Avatar’ exhibition, at Science Fiction Hall of Fame in Seattle, Washington

Augmented reality application where users can find movie-themed content by placing coasters on the displays

La Biennale di Venezia in Venice, Italy

Interactive art installation where users can manipulate the original digital piece of art which returns to its initial state after a timeout

Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas

Application to commemorate the first space shuttle flight with built-in photos and video footage

Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada

Augmented reality application where mobster-printed coasters show their position and connections within their crime ‘families’

National Museum of Australia in Canberra, Australia

‘Never Enough Grass’ is an animated interactive exhibit that enables visitors to navigate landmark locations that played a key role in the development and expansion of the Australian pastoral industry. ‘Yiwarra Kuju’ is an interactive art installation that traces a famous aboriginal cattle route, the Canning Stock Route, in western Australia

University of Oregon Alumni Center in Eugene, Oregon

Interactive access to the alumni database of the UO

Wells Fargo History Museums in various locations across the United States and India

Gold Panning game featuring digitalized images of real world gold nuggets

World’s Fair Shanghai

Massive wall (Muro de Chile / Wall of Chile) presents the map of Chile to interact with the sights and sounds of the country

The MultiTouch product line showcase at the Museum Expo includes an 8-foot-wide and 4-foot-tall interactive wall and a table-integrated MultiTaction 55” display.

“The museum experience is uniquely suited to multitouch applications, which engage visitors in an interactive dialogue with the themes and stories featured,” said Timo Korpela, general manager of MultiTouch Americas. “Museums present new information and perspectives on life, and we are able to create new worlds with multitouch applications that make exhibits come alive in new ways, especially through augmented reality and interaction to real life objects.”