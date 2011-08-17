CCS Mid-Atlantic Revenues Climb 40%

Columbia, MD--CCS Mid-Atlantic reported that it has jumped out to its best start in the company’s 10 year history after increasing total year-over-year revenue by 40 percent.

Profits for CCS Mid-Atlantic nearly doubled in the first quarter of 2011 and results were driven by 30 percent sales growth in the corporate sector from clients such as Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and A.D. Whittaker. Sales in the higher education sector increased by 44 percent with projects coming from Howard Community College, Prince George’s Community College and the University of Maryland, among others.

“Nearly every building project from corporate board rooms to K-12 classrooms encompass innovative AV solutions, and we have seen a steady increase in our clients’ need to apply that technology to improve their organizations,” said Strib Meares, vice president and co-owner of CCS Mid-Atlantic. “We anticipate that our growth will continue throughout the year as the volume of projects and size of orders that we are receiving remains strong.”

CCS Mid-Atlantic recently opened a 12,000-square-foot regional headquarters at 8901 Herrmann Drive in Columbia, MD. The new headquarters features a training center, multiple demonstration labs, an installation staging area and a dedicated service and fabrication facility.

CCS Mid-Atlantic employs 28 people in two office locations serving Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. The company serves customers in the corporate, government, education, health and hospitality industries. CCS sells, installs, services, and trains clients to use audio visual technology and equipment. It offers numerous product lines to enhance presentation effectiveness and customer experiences including interactive SMART Boards, LCD and Plasma displays, room control systems, projectors, video-teleconferencing systems and projection screens.