Amscreen Forms Deal with BP Europe

Amscreen, a digital media network owner located in the U.K., is expanding to foreign shores for the first time following a deal with BP Europe SE.

The contract will see digital signage screens installed in forecourts across the continent, initially in Germany, Poland, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and Austria.

In two years, Amscreen has established the U.K.’s largest digital screen media network, broadcasting on more than 3,000 screens nationwide to an audience of 25 million a week, said the company. The decision to expand its forecourt network to Europe will see its audience increase to 40 million a week once the initial rollout with BP is complete, according to the company. This exclusive five-year deal will also see BP U.K. extending its partnership with Amscreen for a further five years.

Extensive research was carried out by Amscreen – including eyeball tracking and exit interviews – ahead of these developments, which demonstrated several advantages for advertisers, many of whom have an existing global presence. The expansion will offer brands a pan-European media network, enabling them to target a much larger audience in real time, according to the company.

“Following on from the success of our partnership with Amscreen in the U.K., it made perfect sense to mirror this onto our forecourt network across Europe,” said Jurgen Bloemers, marketing and cards director, Europe, BP. “Amscreen’s unique ‘plug and play’ technology is easy for us to install and is sure to modernize digital advertising across European forecourts by centralizing messaging, reducing wastage and maximizing store compliance.”