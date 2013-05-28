RTI Releases Integration Designer 9.0 Programming Software

Remote Technologies Incorporated (RTI) has revealed a major update to its programming software Integration Designer, a CEDIA Hall Of Fame inductee.

Integration Designer 9.0 is bolstered with powerful new features to simplify the design of large systems with multiple processors dramatically, such as the ability to create independent Zigbee networks, a diagnostic driver for monitoring system performance, improved overall performance, and much more.

Integration Designer 9.0 introduces a new way for integrators to design large systems using multiple processors, known as the "master/slave mode." The new mode allows additional processors to be added as expansion devices to the master processor. The processors communicate via Ethernet, enabling the resources of the slave processors to be available for control of devices — even two-way drivers can be assigned to run on a slave processor. In scenarios such as a cabana or master suite, where it's challenging or impossible to bridge all processors into a single wireless network, another powerful new feature enables slave processors to form independent Zigbee networks.

To provide integrators with the ability to monitor, troubleshoot, and report on many aspects of a system's performance, Integration Designer 9.0 includes a new diagnostic driver that can be loaded onto an XP series processor running the latest firmware. Using any Web browser, integrators can connect to the IP address of the processor to access its diagnostics Web interface to view processor vitals, controller connection status, driver usage, detailed logging information, and more.

Integration Designer 9.0 introduces a number of new commands for improved performance and even simpler programming. A "Show All Devices on Local Network" command makes it easy to view the IP and MAC addresses of the RTI devices on a network, while an "Import/Export Driver Configuration" allows driver configurations to be stored and imported into another system. To speed up program loading and reduce unnecessary bitmaps in the library, a "Configure Template" command allows designers to disable templates they don't use.

"We are very excited to announce that the only software to ever be inducted into the CEDIA Hall of Fame has gotten even better," said Pete Baker, vice president of sales and marketing for RTI. "Integration Designer has long been considered the preeminent control system programming platform in the CE industry, and with Version 9.0, we're taking its functionality to the next level. With new features to accommodate large installations with multiple processors, a diagnostic driver, and even more intuitive use, integrators will save time and money on each project, while providing their customers with a fully customized control experience."