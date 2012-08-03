MultiDyne Reveals Pair of CWDM Multiplexing Solutions

MultiDyne has introduced a new pair of CWDM multiplexing solutions, the HD-6000 and HD-6000-ONE, which the company will demonstrate at IBC2012, September 7-11 in Amsterdam.

Designed to efficiently transport up to six HD-SDI signals on as many as six or as few as one singlemode fiber, the HD-6000 and HD-6000-ONE allow end users to transmit multiple high-bandwidth signals easily in the harshest operating environments.

Ideal for OB, fixed facility links, cross-campus networks, and centralized control room applications, the HD-6000 and HD-6000-ONE systems optimize transmission anywhere SDI signals need to be trunked, offering users a compact, cost-effective, multichannel solution for extending SDI transport, the company says. While the HD-6000 offers six HD channels over six fibers, the HD-6000-ONE harnesses CWDM technology to optically combine six channels onto just one singlemode fiber.

"Our new HD-6000 and HD-6000-ONE CWDM HD transport systems were designed to simplify the transmission of high-bandwidth HD-SDI signals," said Frank Jachettta, president, MultiDyne. "Using just a single fiber, users can quickly and easily transport multiple high-bandwidth signals, regardless of the operating environment."

The HD-6000 and HD-6000-ONE are configured to accept six signals in one direction, or can be customized as 3x3, 4x2, or 5x1, with the option to be rack-mounted, offering users a high degree of flexibility. Through a user-friendly OLED display, the systems show essential system information, such as optical power levels, laser status and bit-rates, in plain language.