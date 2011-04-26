Meyer Expands Middle East Operations

Meyer Sound has announced the incorporation of Meyer Sound Middle East, located in Dubai Media City in United Arab Emirates.

Serving the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent, and North Africa, the new office will put customers in closer reach to Meyer Sound's offerings.

"The development of the AV industry in the Middle East has made it essential for us to form a strategic presence in Dubai, which will serve as an important regional hub for our business operations in the territory," said Helen Meyer, executive vice president of Meyer Sound. "This new office will give local audio professionals better access to the complete portfolio of our products and services, and allow us to respond quickly to our clients' needs."

Under direct supervision of Mauricio Saint Martin, director of Middle East sales, the new office in Dubai will be a part of Meyer Sound's global network of wholly owned subsidiaries that also include Germany, Mexico, and Canada. Customers in North Africa, the Middle East, and the Indian subcontinent will now have a more direct line of communication with company headquarters in Berkeley, CA, while product sales will continue to be handled through Meyer Sound's existing distribution network. Meyer Sound Middle East will commence operations on June 1.