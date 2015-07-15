Mt. Lebanon High School Upgrades Stadium Audio with Community

With typical enrollment of 1,750 students, Mt. Lebanon High School is an award-winning public high school in western Pennsylvania where 96% of the school’s graduates go on to college or armed services education.

Home to the Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils football team, Mt. Lebanon’s stadium seats 7,200 fans and boasts an Astroturf football field with a synthetic running track. To complement this modern facility, in 2014 the school updated the stadium’s audio system which had deteriorated from age and exposure to the weather.



Mt. Lebanon chose Horizon Information Services of Glenshaw, Pa., to provide their new system. Horizon had done work for Mt. Lebanon in the past, including designing and installing audio systems for the school’s theaters, gymnasiums, and natatorium. Horizon’s system design engineer, Jon Kaiser, based the new football stadium system on Community R2-MAX loudspeakers, which were installed on lighting poles behind the home team and away team bleachers.



Each pole has an R2-66MAX long-throw covering the field and end zones and an R2-94MAX medium-throw loudspeaker covering the bleachers and the band and concessions areas. The loudspeakers are biamplified with QSC amplifiers and BSS DSP system EQ. Horizon installed an Allen and Heath broadcast mixer in the press box along with an AM/FM CD player with iPOD dock, a Symetrix DSP for voice processing, Sennheiser wireless mics for the field, and a Shure headset mic for the announcer.



The system was completed in May 2015, in time for the track and field season and graduation ceremonies.



“We put together a solid solution for this application," said Kaiser. "We aimed the R2 loudspeakers with lasers, and their precise coverage fills the stadium while avoiding echoes and minimizing neighborhood spill. The sound is great for both announcements and high-energy music, and the school is very happy with the results.”