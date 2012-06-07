Elo to Demo Interactive Digital Signage at InfoComm

Elo TouchSystems, a business of TE Connectivity, will demonstrate advanced applications of Interactive Digital Signage (IDS) together with its IDS ISVs in a "partner pavilion" setting at InfoComm.

Jibestream Interactive Media will demo its NovoTouch building directory and NovoMap wayfinding software with a custom integrated Cisco Telepresence system on an Elo TouchSystems 55-inch high definition touch display. NovoTouch is a turnkey, out-of-the-box interactive signage platform designed for commercial, government, healthcare and other industries that require digital directories for venue tenants and locations. NovoMap is a sophisticated wayfinding solution that delivers contextual messages based on real-time variables and is designed for airports, malls, hospitals, universities, hospitals and other high-traffic venues where visitors need to navigate from place to place using maps of the facility.

The Cisco Telepresence integration into Jibestream products will demonstrate the ability to connect a live video call from a public kiosk to a remote operator for assistance. This feature has significant benefits to both users and venue owners for increased customer service and reduced resource costs.

TouchTunes Interactive Networks will show its interactive jukebox, which features an Elo TouchSystems 26-inch touchscreen. TouchTunes is the largest interactive out-of-home entertainment network in North America. Its jukebox is the world's first digital downloading, pay-per-play jukebox. It can be found at numerous bars, restaurants and retail outlets.

Intava will demonstrate a visual merchandising tool that combines a product catalog, interactive content and digital signage on an Elo TouchSystems 55 inch high definition touch display. This gives retailers, restaurants, property managers, and others the ability to showcase products not visible where consumers are shopping or waiting. Intava provides consumer-facing touchscreen solutions to the retail and hospitality markets. Ethan Allen is one of the key retailers that deploy the Intava the touchscreens in most of its U.S. retail locations.

YCD Multimedia will show its content management system over a video wall on an Elo TouchSystems 55 inch high definition touch display. YCD provides organizations worldwide with advanced digital media solutions and applications within the retail environment, as well as other industries. Its flexible platforms help businesses attract clients, reinforce branding and ensure a measurable impact on their business. To date, the company has partnered with over 2,000 customers, including Fortune 500 corporations and some of the world's most recognized brands, such as Coca-Cola, Toyota, Estee Lauder, Ferrari, Hilton Hotels, Cartier, and Hugo Boss. global provider of digital signage software solutions.

Array Interactive will demo a NASA campus way-finding application that will be shown on a 55 inch Elo touch display that offers easy plug and play for integrators. Array Interactive is a marketing technology agency that uses creative and technology to incite action, change perception, and create awareness. Its solutions benefit today's evolving digital platforms: the social Web, mobile, and digital signage. Clients include Disney, Adobe, Netflix, and Universal Studios Orlando among others.