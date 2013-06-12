AKG Introduces Revamped Digital Automatic Microphone Mixers

The What: Adding to its family of microphone mixers, AKG has introduced its new line of digital automatic microphone mixers, the DMM6 and DMM12, at InfoComm 2013.

The What Else: DMM12 offers 12 inputs, while easily adjusting the mic to line level. Its four line outputs (2x stereo) are individually assignable for each input. The stereo record outputs are individually assignable, while the headphone out port allows users to listen to each input and output individually.

DMM6 offers six inputs and two line outputs at 1x stereo.

When in use, all inputs are active, but attenuated to a level that equals the level of one “active microphone.” If two or more inputs receive relevant input signals, their amplification is increased to a level, which allows overall output to equal one “active microphone,” resulting in an absolute feedback-stable system.

Working to deter noise pickup, the DMM series senses numerous sonic activities to monitor and diminish unwanted sound. If a signal is picked up over a long period of time, the mixers understand that it may be an air conditioning unit or other unavoidable noise. When a large number of microphones pick up the same signal and all mics are active, the DMM system will recognize applause and not react. When two microphones are receiving the same signal, the mic with the slightly higher level gets priority, while the other one is attenuated.