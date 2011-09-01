Global Caché and High Resolution Systems Strategic Alliance

Global Caché, manufacturer of IP and WiFi connectivity products for the control and automation market, and High Resolution Systems, developers of Universal Device Controller (UDC) software and hardware have signed a strategic alliance agreement. The partnership provides a platform for the two companies to share marketing opportunities and ensures seamless compatibility between products. UDC software currently supports Global Caché's connectivity hardware.

Global Caché's products connect almost any electrical device to a WiFi and IP network so it can be controlled, automated, and maintained by network-based software. The company offers other connectivity products and capabilities, including IR learning, IR receivers, and sensors, that can be connected to a network. Global Caché products are enabling devices that are designed to work with other standards based products.

High Resolution Systems provides a simplified control solution developed by end users that requires no code modification to configure. Their UDC system is used to control large live stage events, houses of worship, manufacturing, and more. Universal Device Control Software is powerful, yet easy to use and operate. High Resolution products empower customers, giving them the tools they need to build their own custom control systems.

Robin Ford, VP of Business Development for Global Caché said, "We're excited to be working with the folks at High Resolution Systems. They're doing some really high end and sophisticated control for stage and show venues, among other things. We're delighted to be part of their solution. Their software is extremely user friendly, but powerful at the same time – an excellent combination."

"We see our new partnership with Global Caché as providing great benefit to our customers," said Blake Dudash, (add title). "Our customers are looking for easy to deploy, flexible products, for all types of installations. We're believers in providing powerful, but simple, solutions that don't require coding and highly expensive hardware. Using iOS devices, UDC software and Global Caché connectivity hardware, our clients have that cost-effective, but leading edge solution they're looking for."

For more information on Global Caché:

www.globalcache.com or call 541.899.4800.