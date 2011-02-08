Almo Ramps Up Webinars

- David Keene– Almo professional is ramping up its Webinar series for 2011. Too much to list here, but for February alone, Almo has three webinars slated:
- Distribute HD Video and Digital Signage Over Coax
- Presented by Chris Bauer, Director, Marketing, ZeeVee
- Got clients with budget constraints? Learn to sell and set up a cost-effective, HD video distribution solution that's perfect for retrofits or any environment that has coax. This webinar will discuss ideal applications, ZvBox technology and configuration, basic installation, and an introduction to ZeeVee's resources aimed at the pro AV integration specialist. The webinar instructor is Chris Bauer whose entertaining presentation style will make this 45 minute session engaging and fun.
- Understanding 70V Audio Basics and System Design
- Presented by Josh Srago is the Senior Consultant Liaison and Trainer for TOA Electronics, Inc.
- In this web session we will be discussing the basic building blocks of audio systems including input signals, mixers, amplifiers, and speakers and how those pieces are combined to create an audio system. We will teach you what questions need to be asked in order to provide the best solution to your clients. We will discuss the differences between a high impedance (or 70V) system and a low impedance (or 8 ohm) system and when each system is used. We will also cover basic principles of designing audio systems including speaker dispersion angles, speaker sensitivity, decibel levels, and inverse square law. Once we have looked at the basics of how a 70V system is designed, we will explore one of TOA's new self-training modules designed to help you pick the best equipment for each job from the TOA product line-up.
- Digital Menu Boards: Exploring Market Trends and Technology
- Presented by Richard Ventura, North American Sales Manager for Retail Solutions, NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.
- How will the new FDA ruling on displaying calorie information affect the digital menu board market? This is just one issue that will be explored in this information packed session led by 10 year industry veteran, Rich Ventura with NEC's Retail Solutions division. Optimizing menu content by implementing digital screens has proved to have measurable ROI for many restaurants. Learn which display technology is best suited for menu boards with tips and tricks for a smooth installation. Rich shares his experiences in working with both customers and integrators to help guide you in the right direction to target this growing market segment.
- To register for Almo webinars:
- http://www.almoproav.com/
