InfoComm Show Attendance Points To Economic Rebound

After setting attendance and exhibitor records in 2008, InfoComm saw its numbers dip slightly as the global economy collapsed. Four years later, the economy is on the rebound, and the Show is on the verge of breaking many of the records it set in 2008.

“Right now we’re projecting very healthy attendance,” says Jason McGraw, CTS, CAE, InfoComm Senior Vice President of Expositions. The 925 exhibitors are taking up more space. “We have a record amount of net paid space this year. More than we had in 2008.”

He attributes these numbers to a rebound in the economy, huge growth in the signage and conferencing verticals, and a return to Vegas. “Roughly 30 percent of our audience turns out regionally,” he said. Vegas appeals to visitors from both California and Asia.

Even with the competing shows overseas, international attendance still accounts for 16 percent of attendees, and has seen no drop off year over year.

Another driver of attendance continues to be education, with registration for InfoComm University seminars up 25 percent over last year. In all, 3,500 people will take classes this year.

McGraw doesn’t see education as keeping people off the show floor. “This isn’t a conference where it’s just table tops and everybody stays in classes until there’s a break. People build time in their schedules to go visit the exhibits.”

“In our post-show survey, 96 percent of attendees say they’re here to see new products,” explains McGraw. Following closely behind is learning about the technologies, new trends, and applications. “We think of InfoComm as a solutions show. You can see all the different parts and pieces, but here, you can put it all together into a working system.”