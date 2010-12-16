Liberty AV Teams With Holland

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO—The ever-growing catalog of products offered by Liberty AV Solutions now includes an array of selections from Holland Electronics. A manufacturer of components built for CATV, satellite TV, and the telco industry, Holland is a respected provider of SCTE compliant and MSO approved circuitry that is also known for its system design support.

“With the addition of Holland products to our catalog, we have effectively become a one-stop source for everything our customers need from antenna to television,” Liberty AV president John Dace said.

Central among the new Holland products now available from Liberty AV are passive and amplified splitters and diplexers built for head-end use in video systems of all description, including dish satellite systems. Holland’s MDU satellite multi-switch expanders now appear among the pages of the Liberty AV catalog as well.

ClearOne Launches New Site

SALT LAKE CITY, UT—ClearOne has launched a newly enhanced ClearOne University website that offers the capability to train and certify product specialists on the audio/video distribution and control DigiLinX/VIEW product line. Users who log into the site are offered a self-paced training course program consisting of video presentation modules.

HARTSELLE, AL—Hartselle’s newest house of worship, Hartselle Church of Christ, boasts beautiful, inspirational architecture featuring high ceilings and ornate brickwork. The reflective nature of the space called for a highly focused loudspeaker system that offered powerful beamwidth control, so Messenger Media Systems chose Renkus-Heinz’s Iconyx digitally steerable array system.