Black Box iCompel EDS, for Enterprise Digital Signage

Black Box Corporation has announced the launch of its new iCOMPEL™ Enterprise Digital Signage (EDS) platform.

The new iCOMPEL EDS will be exhibited at InfoComm 2011, June 15–17 in Orlando, Florida. With its introduction, Black Box now enters the large-scale enterprise signage market, building on the success of the award-winning iCOMPEL, an all-inclusive, integrated hardware/software signage solution for small to medium organizations.

“iCOMPEL EDS allows us to extend our digital signage offering far beyond the small- to medium-sized applications where deployments typically run in the hundreds of media players to be managed,” said Steve Acquista, director of digital signage for Black Box. “With EDS, we can now accommodate digital signage solution requirements where thousands of players need to be easily managed.”

The iCOMPEL EDS Subscribers (EDS-SS10) are small-form-factor, Windows 7 Embedded players that are easy to provide content to with the system’s iCOMPEL EDS Manager. The manager component itself is available in an all-inclusive, preconfigured rackmount appliance running Windows 7 Professional (EDS-MM30) and as a VMware® server application (EDS-M).

The VMware software can be loaded on an existing server or used as a virtualized server in a cloud computing environment. This centrally hosted server application fits into any data center architecture, can be used to manage an unlimited number of remote subscribers, and offers granular content control. Deployed in a hosted enterprise server environment, players located anywhere in the world and within any time zone can be synchronized and managed from a single Web browser point.

Plus the powerful EDS platform incorporates state-of-the-art playlist development and management tools, and advanced editing features. Its intuitive graphical interface offers easy drag-and-drop control and can be accessed and managed from an Internet Explorer® 7 or 8 or Firefox® 3.x or 4.x browser. Users can update content from anywhere to change presentations, customize messaging, and issue alerts. It is also designed to work seamlessly with third-party content providers and advertisers, Acquista said.

Easy to scale as a network expands in size and geographical diversity, the iCOMPEL EDS is ideal not only for the most demanding retail and advertising applications, but also for corporate communications and hotel and quick-service restaurant chains, as well as K–12, university, transit, government agency, and healthcare applications.

To see the iCOMPEL EDS, including a demonstration of the platform’s management interface, visit InfoComm Booth #4877 at the Orange County Convention Center. Or visit: http://www.blackbox.com/go/iCOMPEL-EDS.

About Black Box