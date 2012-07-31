Flagship Properties chooses Digital Menubox for Apartment Rental Complexes

Flagship Properties has entered into an agreement to install outdoor digital signage at its apartment rental complexes with Digital Marketingbox (DMB) powered by UNOapp online software.

Flagship Properties will use DMB and UNOapp to promote vacancies and property information both to the local community with outdoor digital signage and online through it’s web and social channels.

“We’re always looking for new ways technology can increase the value of our properties, attract the right tenants and generate awareness for Flagship as we grow our portfolio of rental properties and business.” said Shane Grosman, founder and president of Flagship.

“Our business is about building communities within communities and communication is key. The digital box we’re installing will allow us to showcase the entire Flagship portfolio as well as communicate locally to tenants and neighbors with the right message at the right time, to make us a bigger and better part of the community, as well as make sure we’re front of mind when opportunities present themselves for new acquisitions.

The LCD signs will display information such as floor plans, property videos and social media content.