Middle Atlantic Names Konopelko to Product Management

Vlad Konopelko has joined Middle Atlantic Products as product manager of the power department. Tasked with driving the strategy of a rapidly growing category for Middle Atlantic, Konopelko will work with the product development team to bring to market unique power solutions that help integrators install reliable systems.

Vlad Konopelko

Konopelko's experience includes enclosure and power product line management for Schroff and APC, respectively. Konopelko will be tasked with the success of the substantial power offering made available by Middle Atlantic, including power distribution, protection, backup and system monitoring, and control products across a variety of applications and system complexities.Commenting on the appointment, Middle Atlantic director of product management Tim Troast said, “Vlad’s distinct capabilities will be a remarkable asset as we continue to expand our power products to bring our integration partners the solutions that solve the real world challenges of today’s AV ecosystem.”