Middle Atlantic Illuminates Enclosures With Premium Rackmount LED Work Light

The What: Middle Atlantic Products’s new LT Series Rackmount LED Work Light is a rack light that mounts vertically or horizontally anywhere in the rack, providing illumination wherever needed when working inside racks, furniture, and other enclosures. Available in single-light or a dual-light bar models, the LT Series Rackmount LED Work Light is a simple solution for a faster, more efficient integration experience.

LT Series Rackmount LED

The What Else: “No longer will integrators have to fumble with flashlights or rely on inadequate room lighting to see inside the rack,” said Paul Dolynchuk, senior product manager, infrastructure, of Middle Atlantic Products. “The LT Series provides integrators with a sleek lighting solution that is not only extremely bright but is also incredibly flexible in terms of mounting and positioning, allowing integrators to position it to shine anywhere in the integrated system without imposing upon their work.”

The Bottom Line: The LT Series Rackmount LED Work Light ships with multiple power adapters to meet the lighting needs of international applications. It features an adjustable light bar that can be angled, so its bright-white LEDs illuminate the full height of a rack enclosure. Its low-profile, unobtrusive design ensures it won’t impose on the installation and serviceability of the enclosure. With a simple push of the integrated power button, integrators have full rack visibility.