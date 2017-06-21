Middle Atlantic Expands Lectern Series at InfoComm 2017

Middle Atlantic Products showcased its family of lecterns at InfoComm 2017. Designed to encapsulate the needs of the integrator from entry-level to sophisticated use cases, the company showcased the new L2 Series, updates to its legacy L5 solution, and a concept design that addresses the needs of a wide range of integrators and end users.

“In creating our L5 Series lectern, we discovered from our customers that they need a lectern family that could be scaled to fit any system requirements and budget,” said Megan Knedler, director of product management, furniture, for Middle Atlantic. “With the L2 Series, we’ve introduced an affordable pre-configured lectern that meets that needs for rooms that don’t require all the options and customization available in the upgraded L5 series. Together, these solutions demonstrate the series’ benefits in a campus-wide deployment in higher education environments. Attendees will also have a chance to see and discuss how we’re exploring the lectern needs of tomorrow within our Innovation Pavilion.”

The new L2 Series Lectern is a budget-friendly lectern that comes complete with a rack, power, thermal and cable management, and connectivity, delivering support and security for AV systems. Its contemporary, durable design is also optimized for mobility. Available in easy-to-order, pre-configured models with-or-without a flip-up shelf for additional surface space, the L2 Series Lectern is an all-in-one solution suitable for nearly any room or auditorium.

The L5 Lectern offering has been enhanced with new design and selection options, including storage drawers and shelves. Users can completely customize it using the company’s web-based design tool, which streamlines the ordering process to quickly and efficiently select the right products and accessories for any system. If a simpler solution is needed, customers can choose from a selection of pre-configured, fully designed lecterns that incorporate current design trends.

Also on display at Middle Atlantic’s booth was a concept lectern that aims to build upon the series’ flexibility.