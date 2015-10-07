Middle Atlantic Celebrates AV Month with Training Program

Middle Atlantic Products is supporting InfoComm’s AV Month with an extensive education program designed to train on AV technologies, while delivering seven InfoComm CTS, BICSI, and AIA credits in 31 days.

Every week during AV Month, Middle Atlantic will offer an industry-certified webinar from Joe Cornwall, technology evangelist, 2014 InfoComm Educator of the Year, and full-time InfoComm faculty member. The webinars cover cutting-edge technology and trends that can be applied to upcoming projects. The weekly webinars will culminate in AV Academy, an in-person training event hosted by Middle Atlantic at its headquarters that will educate attendees on the designs and technology behind infrastructure solutions, including racks and enclosures, power, technical furniture, cable management, and connectivity.



AV Academy boasts several new certified courses, including Cornwall’s "Integrating Mobile Devices into Fixed AV Systems" and two courses developed by Middle Atlantic titled "Unconventional Ways to Conceal Technology" and "Not Just a Pretty Rack."



The AV Academy industry-certified courses will be streamed live for those who cannot attend in person. Participants can register for the weekly webinars and the AV Academy webinars at online here.



“We are proud to join InfoComm in its month-long campaign to promote the AV industry and believe strongly that education is a critical component to the industry’s ongoing success,” said Middle Atlantic President Mike Baker. “With the ever-changing landscape of our trade and evolving application of new technologies, this is the perfect opportunity to train and collaborate with our partners."In conjunction with AV month and AV Academy, Middle Atlantic is also introducing its new AV blog. Theblog will cover relevant, interesting topics pertaining to the world of AV infrastructure. Readers will be able to find design dos and don’ts, installation tips and tricks, and technology must-haves on its website.