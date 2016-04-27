Middle Atlantic Awarded GreenCircle Certification

Middle Atlantic Products recently attained a GreenCircle Certification (GreenCircle Certified, LLC) for Waste Diversion from Landfill for its manufacturing facility in Fairfield, New Jersey. Middle Atlantic asserts that sustainability has been a critical focus for the organization since its inception in 1979, and that commitment has taken on new meaning with renewed efforts towards zero waste while growing and expanding operations.

"Middle Atlantic has a rich history of environmental responsibility, driven by the aggressive sustainability standards we've set for ourselves," said Mike Baker, president of Middle Atlantic Products. "Every employee is committed to continuously improving our sustainability practices as we grow our business to better serve our customers. Managing our manufacturing processes to result in such little waste is an incredible accomplishment, and I'm proud of how hard our team has worked to reach this milestone. We'll keep pushing until we're at completely zero waste."

In specific terms, the certification has verified that Middle Atlantic's Fairfield, New Jersey, manufacturing facility diverts 96 percent of non-hazardous and hazardous materials from landfill. The ability to divert waste comes from environmentally conscious processes spanning product inception, manufacturing, and delivery. These processes range from reusing material to sourcing sustainable parts and recycling. Proud of its operations in the United States, Middle Atlantic is dedicated to evolving its role as a corporate advocate for sustainable business practices and has hinted at several more environmental initiatives in the near future.