Mid-America Sound Demos Yamaha QL

BUENA PARK, CA — Mid-America Sound will host a demo on the new Yamaha QL Series Digital Audio Console, Tuesday June 3, between noon and four pm at their Greenfield, IN location at 6643 West 400 North location. Yamaha commercial audio systems district manager, Mike Eiseman, will be on hand to present and answer questions.

The new Yamaha QL Series inherits CL console features such as all-in-one mixing, processing, and routing capability for small to medium scale live tour sound, house of worship installations, corporate A/V, and speech applications.

RSVP is encouraged. E-mail Jason Wells (Jason@midamericasound.com) for more details.