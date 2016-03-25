Microsoft Surface Hub Begins Shipping to Businesses

Microsoft's new Surface Hub, the collaboration device that allows you to share content in real time during meetings, has begun shipping to businesses.

The 84-inch Surface Hub was delayed after its introduction last year.

The Microsoft Surface Hub was developed with a number of partners in distribution, development, and resale, including AVI-SPL, Ingram Micro, SYNNEX, ALSO, Tech Data, and TD Maverick, Whitlock, CSI Collaboration Solutions, Red Thread, Atea, Bechtle, Inmac, Insight, Kelway, Misco, PCM, Telstra, AMX, and Crestron.

“It’s an exciting time for AVI-SPL. The Microsoft Surface Hub is an ideal solution for today’s mobile, collaborative workforce," said Nathan Legg, public relations specialist for AVI-SPL. "Our team is thrilled to be able to share the highly-anticipated device with our customers in the coming days.”

The Microsoft Surface Hub incorporates interactive touch screen technology with its own speakers, microphone arrays, and software apps to help create the most efficient workflow possible. More importantly, Surface Hub allows users to connect to each other through Skype for Business, and share their work during meetings in real time.

AVI-SPL logistic planning is now in full swing to deliver Surface Hub solutions to customers, although no official deployment dates have been confirmed as of yet.

“Logistics are still being discussed between our teams and Microsoft, but we do have a significant number of pre-orders that we expect to deliver to our customers in the near future," added Legg. "Our team is working hard to ensure the devices get to our customers as soon as possible and are eager to begin the adoption process with them.”