Michelle Collins to Present Emerging Tech Talks at Digital Signage Expo

Digital Signage Expo announced that Michelle Collins, president and executive creative director for A Non-Agency, will present an Emerging Tech Talks topic at DSE 2018 entitled, “Facial Recognition Technology: Does it Have a Place in Luxury Beauty Experiences?”



This 45-minute session will take place in the Emerging Tech Talks Theater on Wednesday, March 28 at 1 p.m. and will deliver insights, lessons learned and perspectives on the use of facial recognition technology for a millennial audience. Collins will review and share lessons learned from A Non-Agency’s 2017 traveling Lancome Pop-Up, which leveraged various technologies to include facial recognition.

Registration for “Facial Recognition Technology: Does it Have a Place in Luxury Beauty Experiences?” or any of the DSE 2018 educational conference seminars, which are sponsored by Broadsign and are eligible for Digital Signage Expert Group (DSEG) certification renewal credits, is available online.