ViewSonic Adds Touch to its Large Format Commercial Displays

ViewSonic Corp. announced a new line of large format, touch-enabled commercial displays, and previewed a slim ePoster digital signboard and transparent display technologies at InfoComm 2012, booth #C7142.

The CDP4235T, CDP4635T and CDP6530T large format interactive commercial displays are available in 42”, 46” and 65” (64.5 Vis.) sizes and feature finger or stylist optical touch capabilities. The displays feature 4-point touch on the 42” and 46” models and dual touch on the 65” display. All models feature Intel’s Open Plugable Specification (OPS) slot, in addition to the traditional HDMI, DVI, VGA, YPbPr, S video CVBS inputs. Offering full HD 1920×1080p panel resolution with up to 500 nits of brightness (450 nits on CDP4235T; 400 nits on CDP4635T), a 20,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio (4,000:1 static contrast on CDP4235T and CDP4635T) and 8ms response time, ViewSonic’s new touch display family is designed for a range of applications, including way-finding, retail, transportation, and other public display areas.

With features such as remote and front panel lockout, built-in PIP (picture in picture), AC power plug for added media player support, internal scheduling functionality, an RS232 loop through for automated control, and two integrated speakers, these commercial displays are designed for 24/7 applications. These models function in portrait or landscape orientations, with a tilt feature for viewing in any environment. They can be used with an optional stand, or several CDP6530T displays can be combined into up to a 10×10 impactful video wall, or up to 5×5 video wall with the CDP4235T and CDP4635T.

ViewSonic’s new family of large format touch displays come standard with a 3-year limited warranty, and will be available in late July 2012. Respective product MSRPs for the 42” CDP4235T, 46” CDP4635T and 65” CDP6530T are $1,799, $1,999 and $6,599.

ViewSonic is also previewing a new 42” slim-line ePoster. At just 3.5” wide, this model features the same capabilities as ViewSonic’s larger ePoster offerings including a built-in media player and HDMI and VGA connections. ViewSonic’s new slim-line ePoster is expected to be available in late summer.

ViewSonic is also showing a new 32” transparent display. Available late this summer, ViewSonic’s interactive transparent display makes it possible for consumers to gain specific product information while physically viewing the product inside a display case. Targeted for merchandising and exhibition applications, this new see-through display pairs a transparent panel with “dual point” touch capabilities.