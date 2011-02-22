Lab X Promotes Eldridge Mount

ROCHESTER, New York – Lab X Technologies has promoted Eldridge Mount to vice president of advanced development.

According to the company, the move enables Lab X to place greater emphasis on its research and development team to supply customers with the most advanced IEEE 802.1 Audio Video Bridging (AVB) technology on the market.

“Promoting Eldridge is another step in the positive organizational changes Lab X is undertaking to expand our reputation as the leader in the networked media connectivity industry,” said Lee Minich, president of Lab X Technologies. “Eldridge has played a vital role within the company, spearheading a large amount of our IP development for the better part of a decade, and we look forward to combining his engineering experience with his eagerness to expand our scope of technology offerings.”

Mount has been a part of the Lab X team for eight years, and most recently served as vice president of engineering. In the new role, he transitions his focus from client operation responsibilities to the research and development aspects of Lab X.

"With my new responsibilities squarely focused on Lab X's ongoing development of intellectual property, I'm confident we will accelerate our efforts in this area while helping our clients deliver cutting-edge products to market,” said Mount. “We've already identified several opportunities to expand the breadth and capabilities of our existing AVB Audio Platform and other IP offerings in the coming year, as well as entirely new areas of development which will help us penetrate new markets.”