NewTek Ships Slow Motion Replay System

NewTek has begun shipments of 3Play 820, a 10-channel (eight-in, two-out), slow motion system that supports the simultaneous display, recording, and instant replay of up to eight video streams, each with up to quad channel audio.

“Running replay with the NewTek 3Play 820 has raised our production to new levels, while bringing down the stress level for our tape operators,” said John Powell, NewTek beta tester and event producer for Turner Sports. “The system gives us the ability to recall an event, instantly; run multiple replays at a time, with dissolves in between each angle; and never miss a single frame of video, from any input. It’s great for even the most intense live production.”