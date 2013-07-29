Bexel Enters New Dealer Partnerships

Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group’s Services Division, has expanded its new equipment offerings of video and audio products. Bexel’s Technical Sales & Solutions (TSS) business segment is now the first authorized U.S. reseller of Lawo, and has added five new product lines, including: Lawo’s V_pro8 video processors, AJA acquisition/edit/conversion products, Grass Valley production solutions, Harris Broadcast, and Panasonic professional video products and displays. These brands join over 200 products available from Bexel TSS to the broadcast and production segments of the industry.

These products will also be incorporated into Bexel’s Engineered Systems & Solutions (ESS) business segment, which designs and implements solutions for the broadcast industry, including systems integration, fiber, engineering expertise, and technical production support.

“This strengthening of inventory and manufacturing relationships builds on Bexel’s history of supporting the broadcast industry with new and pre-owned equipment for purchase or rental,” says Bexel President and General Manager Halid Hatic. “These new partnerships make it possible for content creators and production pros to leverage Bexel’s range of offerings for all their needs.”

As the only U.S. resource for Lawo’s new V_pro8 video processor, Bexel is able to provide robust features for the video engineer in a small 1RU form factor. The V_pro8 combines a number of different tasks into one tool, including eight SDI video channels with 64 channels of audio for embedding, de-embedding, shuffling and combining, while using modern protocols like 3G-SDI, MADI and RAVENNA with simple touch interfaces. Additionally, the V_pro8 offers high-quality format conversion, color correction and frame synchronization as supplementary options.

“At Bexel, we pride ourselves on knowing how video and audio products service the broadcast and engineering needs of the community, because we rent and integrate systems all the time,” adds Joyce Bente, director of sales, Bexel TSS. “We don’t just sell equipment; we use it in real-world environments, offering our customers expertise about product performance.”

After working with AJA for many years, Bexel TSS now offers the complete Ki Pro Family of file-based recording and playback devices, Io Family hardware and software for on-set editorial and graphics capabilities, KONA cards, and conversion solutions. According to Bente, the Ki Pro recorders have become a go-to product for file-based recordings due to their easy file compatibility for editing.

Grass Valley brings broadcast technology to teleproduction facilities, independent video professionals, and emerging content creators and distributors. Bexel represents their full line of cameras, switchers, converters, servers, replay systems and other tools for broadcast, sports and venue applications.

For nearly 100 years, Harris Broadcast has been a source for professional audio and video equipment for the broadcast industry. Bexel now offers their portfolio of automation products, editing systems, networking and encoding, servers, and signal processing solutions.

Panasonic offers a range of professional video solutions. This selection of gear provides Bexel’s customers with comprehensive equipment from camcorders and camera systems, to mixers, switchers, video recorders, displays and digital media. From ENG and field production to the studio, Bente notes that Panasonic’s solutions complement a variety of sports, news, and entertainment equipment needs.