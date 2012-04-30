Mitsubishi Unveils Industrial-Grade Display

Irvine, CA--Mitsubishi Electric Visual Solutions America, Inc. has unveiled its new 56P-QF65LCU monitor.

This LCD display offers QFHD (quadruple full high-definition) resolution with 3840 x 2160 pixels, which means that more than eight megapixels are displayed on one 56-inch screen.

"While some manufacturers have cut 4K from their product lines, Mitsubishi is committed to this necessary resolution," said Matt Krstulja, national sales manager, Mitsubishi Electric Visual Solutions America. "There are many applications, particularly in industrial, health and physical sciences, which need this type of super-high resolution. Mitsubishi Electric is here to meet that need."

The 56P-QF65LCU monitor is specifically designed for small group collaboration; the 4K super high-definition resolution makes it ideally suited for environments that may have limited real estate or in intimate settings where people must analyze dense amounts of data. These include applications in science, engineering, financial services, mapping, satellite imagery, utilities, government, armed forces and law enforcement.

Mitsubishi's 56P-QF65LCU allows one person to observe a wide range of data on one screen. The new QFHD monitor condenses information from a tiled display wall used in electric plants, government and armed forces facilities, police situation rooms, financial control rooms and other environments, sending them to one source for quick and accurate viewing on a single LCD panel. Managers can streamline and supervise operations at one location on one screen for quick and efficient observation and monitoring.

The 56P-QF65LCU LCD monitor uses a Super MVA LCD featuring 3840 x 2160 pixels with a 50,000 hour back-light lifetime, and has two brightness modes for installation flexibility: power-saving normal (480 watts) and bright (540 watts).

Sending information to this display requires only a computer or display wall processor capable of four 1080p output channels.

A standard VESA Mounting Structure is included to allow the monitor to be easily installed on a wall or ceiling. With a wide viewing angle of 176° +/- horizontally and vertically, the 56P-QF65LCU LCD monitor can be clearly viewed from virtually any seating position. Mitsubishi's 56P-QF65LCU is available through authorized Mitsubishi Electric dealers and systems integrators. The monitor comes with Mitsubishi Electric's two-year limited warranty on parts and labor.